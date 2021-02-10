Arthur D. Little signed an MOU with Vidya Bharti on 28 January 2021 to implement 11 greenfield ventures spread across the state of Uttar Pradesh as the principal consultant with full end-to-end oversight.

The partnership will encompass a University of Agriculture in Rae Bareilly and Sanskrit University in Ayodhya. Arthur D. Little signed an MOU with Vidya Bharti on 28 January 2021 to implement 11 greenfield ventures spread across the state of Uttar Pradesh as the principal consultant with full end-to-end oversight. The partnership will ensure global standards of quality and execution and best-in-class partnerships for major projects such as the International Sports Academy in Lucknow, University of Agriculture, Rae Bareilly, and Sanskrit University, Ayodhya.

Founded in 1886, Arthur D. Little is the world’s first management consultancy firm and has been synonymous with technological ingenuity and innovative thinking for more than 130 years. The firm has strengthened its presence in India with the purpose of aiding various business establishments and organisations in developing world-class assets and infrastructure for India.

Vidya Bharti is renowned for running one of the largest private networks of schools in India, operating over 14,000 schools with more than 36,00,000 students. In 2020, the Million Lives Club selected Vidya Bharati as an official member of the prestigious Vanguard cohort comprising innovators and social entrepreneurs making a significant impact in addressing global development challenges. Vidya Bharati was selected for its significant contribution to school education, thus empowering the lives of millions of children deprived of a quality school education.

Saurabh Mishra, head of Publicity, Vidya Bharati, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Barnik Chitran Maitra, Managing Partner and CEO, Arthur D. Little, India and South Asia, signed the agreement. “We are delighted to partner with Vidya Bharati to help drive these projects of national importance,” said Mr Maitra.

Trust Legal is advising Arthur D Little in this social enterprise. Its Managing Partner Sudhir Mishra along with Petal Chandhok, a Partner in the organisation, have advised ADL on the requisite legal arrangements with Vidya Bharti and other developmental projects to be accomplished at global standards.