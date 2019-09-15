ASEAN PhD Fellowship: The Ministry of Human Resource Development will be offering hundreds of fellowships for the students belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN. The fellowship programme will be launched on September 16, Monday.

ASEAN PhD Fellowship: In an attempt to boost friendly relations with the neighboring Southeast Asian countries, the Central government has announced Ph.D. fellowships at Indian Institute of Technology or IITs in India. The Ministry of Human Resource Development will be offering over 1000 fellowships for the students of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The ASEAN comprises of 10 countries that include Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia and Laos. Students from these countries will be getting an opportunity to pursue Ph.D. programmes at IITs.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will formally launch the programme tomorrow, Monday. Reports suggest that the head of ASEAN missions in India will attend the formal launch ceremony. The chairman and vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, directory of 23 IITs and senior officials of ministries of External Affairs and Human Resource Development will also attend.

How to apply for ASEAN Ph.D. Fellowship:

The students from ASEAN nations, who are interested in the said fellowship, are required to submit an application. The formal application will be submitted through the official website. The website will be launched very soon. The IIT Delhi has been given the responsibility to manage the admission portal.

About ASEAN:

The ASEAN came into being on August 8, 1967, in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. It was established with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration by its founding fathers of ASEAN that include Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

It was set up to accelerate the economic growth, to promote regional peace, to promote active collaboration, to provide assistance to member countries, to promote Southeast Asian studies and to maintain cooperation with other regional and global organizations. The 10-member organization has its own anthem titled The ASEAN Way. It is being played at ASEAN formal meetings and special occasions including ASEAN anniversary.

