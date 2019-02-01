SLPRB SI admit card: The candidate who wished to apply for the sub-inspector, station fire officer, deputy jailor position, they have been called in to appear for the physical measurement (PM), physical eligibility test and certificate verification round by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) on the official website slprb.ap.g

ASLPRB SI admit card: The hall tickets for the post of sub-inspector, station fire officer, deputy jailor has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in. The interested candidates are requested to download the same on the official website need to download the admit card The candidates will appear for physical measurement (PM), physical eligibility test and certificate verification round for the recruitment on the official website. The qualifiers of the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the PET exam.

Here is the important note for all the candidates, the recruitment will be given on the basis of the document, verification, PET, Physical measurement. It will be followed by the Mains written exam. After this, a list will be compiled for the recruitment will be granted.

The prelims exam was held on December 16, 2018.

How to download SLPRB SI admit card 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, c

Step 2: Click on ‘hall tickets’ button displayed on the home page,

Step 3: A new page will be displayed

Step 4: On the displayed new page, click on the link ‘SCT SI (civil) and ST RSI (AR) (men and women, SCT RSI (SPSP), station fire officer and deputy jailor – men and women 2018’

Step 5: A new window will be displayed, enter your log-in using your registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Admit card will be displayed, download it for future use.

The candidates are requested to bring in their documents, a government-approved id card and passport-sized photographs to the exam centre.

The final written examination will be held on February 23 and 24, 2019. This will be conducted at four exam centres. These examinations will be held in two sessions- morning and evening.

Timings

Morning session- 10 am-1 pm

Afternoon session- 2:30 pm-5 pm across centres.

