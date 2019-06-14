Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society(ASRLMS) is hiring eligible candidates with required qualification. Students can apply if interested on the official website of ASRLMS.

Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society(ASRLMS), Assam has declared recruitment for both fresher and experienced candidates. The job alert has been updated on June 14, 2019. Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society invited the recruitment application for the post of State Project Manager, Project Assistant, Block Project Manager, District Functional Expert, Block Coordinator, MIS Manager, and MIS assistant cum accountant Post. Candidates who want to apply for the post has to be done the process through the official website from 8th June to 30th June 2019.

Total Number of Posts available for recruitment: 197

State Project Manager: 01 Post

Project Manager (HR): 01 Post

Project Executive- Finance & Accounts: 01 Post

Project Assistant- Social Inclusion, Social Development: 01 Post

District Project Manager: 03 Posts

District Functional Expert (SM, IB & CB): 02 Posts

District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing): 08 Posts

District Functional Expert (FI): 07 Posts

District Functional Expert (Skills): 01 Posts

District Accounts Manager: 02 Posts

District MIS Manager: 15 Posts

Block Project Manager: 02 Post

Block Coordinator: 141 Posts

Block Coordinator (MKSP): 05 Posts

Block Coordinator (SVEP AAP): 03 Posts

MIS Assistant cum Accountant: 04 Posts

Educational Qualification:

State Project Manager: Post-Graduate degree in Social science/ Rural development or MBA in Finance, Marketing, and Supply Chain Management

Project Manager(HR): Post-Graduate degree or MBA in Human Resource.

District Project Manager: Post-Graduate Degree.

District MIS Manager: MCA/M.Sc degree required. IT having experience in data analysis, documentation, reporting, and online monitoring activities.

Block Project Manager: Post-Graduate Degree

Block Coordinator: Graduate Degree

MIS Assistant cum Accountant: Graduate in BCA/B.Com with adequate experience in MS-Office and data entry/accounting software

