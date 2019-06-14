Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society(ASRLMS), Assam has declared recruitment for both fresher and experienced candidates. The job alert has been updated on June 14, 2019. Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Society invited the recruitment application for the post of State Project Manager, Project Assistant, Block Project Manager, District Functional Expert, Block Coordinator, MIS Manager, and MIS assistant cum accountant Post. Candidates who want to apply for the post has to be done the process through the official website from 8th June to 30th June 2019.
Total Number of Posts available for recruitment: 197
State Project Manager: 01 Post
Project Manager (HR): 01 Post
Project Executive- Finance & Accounts: 01 Post
Project Assistant- Social Inclusion, Social Development: 01 Post
District Project Manager: 03 Posts
District Functional Expert (SM, IB & CB): 02 Posts
District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing): 08 Posts
District Functional Expert (FI): 07 Posts
District Functional Expert (Skills): 01 Posts
District Accounts Manager: 02 Posts
District MIS Manager: 15 Posts
Block Project Manager: 02 Post
Block Coordinator: 141 Posts
Block Coordinator (MKSP): 05 Posts
Block Coordinator (SVEP AAP): 03 Posts
MIS Assistant cum Accountant: 04 Posts
Educational Qualification:
State Project Manager: Post-Graduate degree in Social science/ Rural development or MBA in Finance, Marketing, and Supply Chain Management
Project Manager(HR): Post-Graduate degree or MBA in Human Resource.
District Project Manager: Post-Graduate Degree.
District MIS Manager: MCA/M.Sc degree required. IT having experience in data analysis, documentation, reporting, and online monitoring activities.
Block Project Manager: Post-Graduate Degree
Block Coordinator: Graduate Degree
MIS Assistant cum Accountant: Graduate in BCA/B.Com with adequate experience in MS-Office and data entry/accounting software