Assam 10th result 2019, SEBA HSLC Compartment result 2019, Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Compartmental Result 2019 declared @ resultsassam.nic.in. Assam SEBA High School Leaving Certificate compartment result has been declared today. The students who appeared for the compartment exam can check their result on the official website resultsassam.nic.in. The re-exam was conducted in July across Assam. The result of the main exam for class 10th was declared on May 15 by The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati. The students who failed in one or two subjects are supposed to give compartment examination.

In the main exam, a total of 3,42,691 students appeared out of which only 48,599 were passed with first division with distinction. Apart from that, around 71,020 candidates scored second division and 82,889 got third division.

The Dhemaji district of Assam gave the best results in an annual exam with a passing percentage of 83.28. Sivasagar district is in the second position with a passing percentage of 70.20 and the district of Nalbari in the third place with a passing percentage of 70.08. A student named Meghashree Bora topped the SEBA HSLC result scoring 594 marks and the pass percentage in May was around 60.23 per cent.

Steps to check Assam SEBA HSLC compartmental results 2019:

Step 1: Go on to the official website resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Assam SEBA HSLC compartmental results 2019 link on the home page

Step 3: Enter required details when asked including field, roll number and any other details

Step 4: Result will display on the screen, keep a hardcopy if required after downloading it

