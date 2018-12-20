AHSEC Class 12 Exam 2019 timetable: The datesheet for the upcoming Higher Secondary Examination to be held next year has been released on the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) - ahsec.nic.in.

AHSEC Class 12 Exam 2019 timetable: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the Class 12 or Intermediate Board examination datesheet/schedule through its official website – ahsec.nic.in. Students who are going to appear for the examination and were eagerly waiting for the date sheet can now log into the website and download the HS Exam schedule 2019 .

According to the notification released on the official website of AHSEC, the Higher Secondary examination is all set to commence from February 15, 2019 while the Class 10 or HSLC examinations will be conducted from February 14, 2019. Moreover, the link to download the datesheet of HS Exam 2019 has been activated on the official website of the Board. The students appearing for 12th finals have English paper on the first day of the commencement of the examination and Biotechnology/ History/ Economic Geography respectively.

The Higher Secondary examination will start from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 PM in the afternoon session. For some subjects, the timings have been scheduled from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM and from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Candidates can check the steps or instructions to download the examination time table given below:

Log into the official website of ASHEC – http://www.ahsec.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HS Final Exam 2019 Program”

Candidates will be directed to a PDF

Download the PDF and go through the same carefully

Take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Direct link to download the AHSEC Class 12 Exam 2019 Datesheet: http://www.ahsec.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More