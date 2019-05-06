Assam AHSEC class 12 result 2019: AHSEC is going to declare the Assam board class 12th result very soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), ahsec.nic.in.

Assam AHSEC class 12 result 2019: Know date, time and steps to check at ahsec.nic.in

Assam AHSEC class 12 result 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC and Secondary Education Board of Assam, SEBA have announced the results date for the class 12th and class 10th Board exams respectively. According to the official notification issued by the board, The Assam Board class 12th result 2019 will be declared on May 15, 2019. The Assam Board class 12th result 2019 would be available for download at ahsec.nic.in at 9:00 AM.

The Assam Board class 12th examinations were held from February 12, 2019, to March 14, 2019. In the year 2018, the Assam Board class 12th results were announced on May 5, 2019. The result for both the class 10th and 12th board examination will be declared earlier than the previous year. The Assam Board class 10th examinations were held from February 14, 2019, to March 6, 2019, this year.

In the previous year, the results of the Assam Board class 10th and class 12th result was declared on the same date. The result of class 12th is issued by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and the class 10th result is issued by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA). The result dated for both the Assam Board class 10 results and the Assam Board class 12th results are announced and confirmed.

Steps to check the Assam AHSEC class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), ahsec.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the results section present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided roll number and other details as asked in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of your results and keep a copy of it with you.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App