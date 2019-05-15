Assam AHSEC Class 12 results 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC class 12th result is expected to be declared on 22nd May on the official website ahsec.nic.in. The Assam Board class 12th examinations were held from February 12, 2019, to March 14, 2019.

Assam AHSEC Class 12 results 2019 to be declared on May 22, 2019

Assam AHSEC Class 12 results 2019 @ ahsec.nic.in: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC class 12th result is expected to be declared on 22nd May. The Assam Board class 12th result 2019 would be available for download at ahsec.nic.in.The Assam Board class 12th examinations were held from February 12, 2019, to March 14, 2019. In the year 2018, the Assam Board class 12th results were announced on May 5, 2019.

Wherein The Assam Board class 10th examinations were held from February 14, 2019, to March 6, 2019, this year. In the previous year, the results of the Assam Board class 10th and class 12th result was declared on the same date. The result of class 12th is issued by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and the class 10th result is issued by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA). The result dated for both the Assam Board class 10 results and the Assam Board class 12th results are announced and confirmed.

Steps to check the Assam AHSEC class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), ahsec.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the results section present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided roll number and other details as asked in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of your results and keep a copy of it with you.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA declared the Assam HSLC Result 2019 today, May 15, 2019, at 9 am. The pass percentage of Assam HSLC Results is 60.23%. Meghaahree Borah from Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan, Lakhimpur has secured the first position in the HSLC exam result 2019.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA declared the Assam HSLC Result 2019 today, May 15, 2019, at 9 am. The pass percentage of Assam HSLC Results is 60.23%. Meghaahree Borah from Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan, Lakhimpur has secured the first position in the HSLC exam result 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App