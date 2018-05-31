The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC has declared the HS Final Examination Results 2018 for arts, science and commerce streams on its official website today. Students can now download their results at ahsec.nic.in or avail results via SMS and though Google application after downloading it from the Google Play store.

Assam ASHEC Class 12 Results 2018: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC has announced the Class 12 or HS or HSSLC results for the academic year 2017-18 today, May 31, 2018 at 9:30AM. Reports say that Raunak Lohia is the topper from Commerce stream securing 474 marks, while Amar Sing thapa is the topper of 486 science securing 486 marks and Sampriti Rajkhowa turns out to be the topper from the Arts stream this year with 487 marks. The results will be uploaded by the Board shoertly on its official website and students who had appeared for the HS Class 12 2018 and are eagerly waiting for their HSSLC Results 2018 can check the same at ahsec.nic.in.

In case of heavy traffic students might face difficulty in logging into the official website, they can avail results via SMS or from other websites such as resultsassam.nic.in and results.gov.in. The Assam Board Class 12 Exam 2018 was successfully conducted from February 23 to March 22, this year. Recently, the SEBA Board announced the Class 10 or HSLC results for the academic year 2017-18 where 8.1 per cent increase in the pass percentage has been recorded as 54% students cleared the examination. Meanwhile, the Class 12 or HS results 2018 can also be downloaded from Google app, which is available on the Google Play Store.

Steps to check Assam AHSEC HS result 2018:

Log on to the official website of the board or any other third party websites mentioned above Search for the link that reads, “HSSLC Class 12 Results 2018” on the homepage and click on the link In the provided fields, enter details such as your roll number/registration number and click on the submit button The Class 12 Board result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the Assam HSSLC Result 2018 and take a printout of the same for future reference if necessary

Steps to get result via SMS:

BSNL : Type SEBA18 space <roll number > send it to 57766

Idea/Jio/Vodafone: Type AS10 space <roll number > send it to 58888111

AirTel: Type AS10 space <roll number > send it to 5207011

To go to the link of the official website and download the Assam HS Class 12 result 2018 directly, click here: Assam ASHEC HSSLC Results 2018

