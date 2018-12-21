Assam HSEC datesheet: According to the official website of the AHSEC, Practical exams will be held from January 11, 2019, to January 30, 2019, while examination for theory papers will be held from February 12, 2019, to March 14, 2019.

Assam HSEC datesheet: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released the final exam datesheet for higher secondary school certificate, or Assam Board class 12 exam, on its official website – ahsec.nic.in. According to the official website of the AHSEC, Practical exams will be held from January 11, 2019, to January 30, 2019, while examination for theory papers will be held from February 12, 2019, to March 14, 2019.

Examination Dates:

– The practical exams will begin from January 11, 2019, and end on January 30, 2019.

– The theory exams will begin from February 12, 2019, to March 14, 2019.

Examination Timing:

The exam for HSC or class 12 will be conducted in two shifts.

– Examination Timing for Morning shift 09.00 AM to 10.30 AM/ Afternoon shift 01.30 PM to 03.00 PM (30 Marks)

– Examination Timing for Morning shift 09.00 AM to 11.00 AM/ Afternoon shift 01.30 PM to 03.30 PM (50 Marks)

Languages:

– The Modern Indian Languages include Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Garo, Hmar, Hindi, Khasi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali & Urdu

– Advance Languages include Advance Assamese, Advance Bengali, Advance Bodo, Advance Hindi & Advance Manipuri.

– Music (Group A) include: Hindustani Vocal, Kathak Dance, Tabla, Violin & Sitar

– Music (Group B) include: Sattriya Vocal Music (Borgeet), Sattriya Dance & Khol

– Music (Group C) include: (i) Assamese Folk Music/ (ii) Assamese Folk Dance (Theory paper will be common for both the subjects, but, Practical paper will be separate.)

– Vocational Papers include: General Foundation Course-II, Elective Paper-IV, V & VI

Link:

Students can download datesheet from official website – ahsec.nic.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More