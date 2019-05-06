Assam Board SEBA HSLC class 10th result 2019: The Assam Board is going to announce the results for the class 10th High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) on May 15, 2019. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Assam Board, results.sebaonline.org.

Assam SEBA HSLC result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam is going to declare the results for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) class 10th exams 2019 on May 15, 2019. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results by visiting the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, sebaonline.org. The chairman of the Board of Secondary Education has stated that the Assam Board class 10th results will be declared on May 10 at 9:00 AM. The mark sheet of the students will be distributed from the board office in Guwahati.

When and where to check the Assam SEBA HSLC result 2019:

The students can check and download their results by visiting the mentioned websites, results.sebaonline.org, assamresult.in, and resultsassam.nic.in.

How to check the Assam SEBA HSLC result 2019 through mobile:

For the users of BSNL:

Type an SMS with the format, SEBA18, give a space after that and type the roll number of the candidate and send it to 57766.

For the Idea, Vodafone or Jio users:

Type an SMS with the format AS10, give a space after that and type the roll number of the candidate after that and send it to 58888111.

How to check the Assam SEBA HSLC result 2019 through app:

The Secondary Board of Education has launched an application for checking the results where students can get their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination. In addition to that, the students can also check their results through other apps present on the google play store. In order to get their results through these apps, the students are required to preregister themselves on the apps.

The Assam Board also took strict measures to stop cheating or any other awkward activity during the examination. The Board marked some examination centres as sensitive and made a special arrangement for those centres. CCTVs were installed in all the centres in order to keep a check on the examination process.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App