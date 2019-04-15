Assam CEE admit card 2019 releasing today @ stu.ac.in, know how to download: The ASTU will be releasing admit cards for CEE on Monday on the official website @ stu.ac.in. The date of the entrance examination is April 28. The results will be declared on May 10, next month. Students are advised to go through the details on the hall tickets before appearing in the examination.

Assam CEE admit card 2019: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will release admit cards for the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2019 today, April 15 on its official website. The candidates can download the hall tickets @ stu.ac.in. The CCE exam will be held on a single day on April 28. The timing of the examination will be from 11 am to 2 pm. The upcoming CEE exam will be based on the syllabus of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

The entrance examination will be conducted for getting entry to the first semester of BE/ B.Tech program. After qualifying the exam, the students can take admissions for the academic session 2018-2019 in the engineering colleges across the state.

Here is the procedure to download the Assam CEE admit card 2019:

• Students need to visit the official website at astu.ac.in

• The link, which reads download admit cards, will appear

• Enter your credentials

• Hall tickers will appear

• Download the Assam CEE admit card 2019 and take the print out for future correspondence

Eligibility criteria for appearing in CEE exam

The students need to pass the qualifying exam with a minimum percentage of 50. No students will be allowed to sit in the examination hall without admit card. Students are advised to go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

The results for the CEE exam will be announced next month on May 10 on the official website. The paper will be divided into three sections viz Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. There will be a total of 120 questions — 40 each in Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

About Assam Science and Technology University:

The ASTU was established by the Assam Government under the Assam Science and Technology University Act 2009 in 2010. The university is located in Guwahati. For improving the higher education in the state, the ASTU has collaborated with the Curtin University in Perth, Australia. The ASTU offers eight degrees in different subjects.

