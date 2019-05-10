Assam CEE results 2019: The Assam Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2019 results is going to be declared by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) today at astu.ac.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the Assam CEE results here.

Assam CEE results 2019: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) is all set to release the results of Assam Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2019 today, i.e. on May 10, 2019, through its official website – https://astu.ac.in/. All the candidates who have appeared in the state level entrance examination for admissions to the B.Tech programmes in Assam can check the results from the official website. The results will be made available by the examination conducting authority at – astu.ac.in.

According to reports, the scorecards will also be published on the official website. The Assam CEE 2019 entrance examination was conducted by the authority on April 28, 2019 at various centres. The merit list of the candidates will be released today. The CEE examination conducting authorities will prepare the merit list by taking the aggregate marks of three subjects which are as follows – Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to report for the Assam CEE counselling 2019. Candidates will have to fill up three forms, Form A, Form B and Form C to participate in the counselling and admission process. Seats will be allotted according to the choices filled by the candidates in their applications.

How to check the Assam CEE results 2019?

Step 1: Candidates need to log into the official website of Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) – astu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result option

Step 3: On the next page, enter your application number or user name and password

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The Assam CEE results 2019 result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Step 6: Download the Assam CEE 2019 results and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App