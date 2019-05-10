Assam CEE results 2019: The results of the Assam Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2019 results have been declared on the official website at astu.ac.in by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU). Interested candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scorecard through the official website.

Assam CEE results 2019: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has announced the Assam Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2019 results on the official website at astu.ac.in. The interested candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scorecard and their qualifying status for the Assam CEE 2019 test online. The CEE examination was conducted on April 28, 2019. It is a state level entrance test which was conducted by ASTU for admission to B.Tech programmes in Assam.

Assam CEE results: Steps to check your score

1. Visit the official website at astu.ac.in

2. On the homepage, the candidate will submit their application number/username and password.

3. Click on the tab submit. The candidate’s individual score will appear on the screen along with the total score secured.

4. Candidate can also check the merit list. While preparing the merit list, the Assam CEE authorities will take the marks into account of three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

5. Download and take out a print out of the Assam CEE 2019 result for future use.

The candidates who will be elected will have to report at the venue according to their ranks for the counselling of Assam CEE 2019. The three forms that is- Form A, Form B and Form C will have to be filled and submitted by the candidates.

It is necessary for the candidates to make a valid choice regarding their allotment of the seats as well as the rank they would secure. During the counselling process, according to their rank the merit list will be prepared.

