Assam CEE results 2019: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) is going to declare the result for the Assam Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2019 on Saturday, May 10, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to access and download their scorecard and check their qualifying status for the Assam Common Entrance Exam 2019 by visiting the official website of the Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU), astu.ac.in. The CEE exam was held on April 28, 2019, is a state level entrance exam organised by the Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) for admissions in the B.Tech programmes in Assam.

Steps to check the Assam CEE results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU), astu.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the result option present on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the application number or user name and the password.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and a keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

All the candidates can see the merit list too, the Assam CEE authorities will take the marks in three subjects to prepare the merit list including Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

All the shortlisted candidates are required to report at the venue as per their ranks for the counselling of Assam CEE 2019. The three forms, Form A, Form B and Form C will have to be filled and submitted by the candidates. The seats will be allotted to the candidates on the basis of choices filled by the applicants and the rank they got.

