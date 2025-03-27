Home
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Education and Jobs»
  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Gunotsav 2025 Results; A+ Schools To Get ₹25,000 – How To Check Result Step By Step Here

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Gunotsav 2025 Results; A+ Schools To Get ₹25,000 – How To Check Result Step By Step Here

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma declared Gunotsav 2025 results, highlighting improved school grades. Over 4,320 students to receive tablets, and A+ schools will get ₹25,000 each.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially announced the Gunotsav 2025 results on Thursday at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati. The results, now available on gunotsav2025.in, reveal an increase in the number of schools securing A and A+ grades, reflecting improvements in the state’s education system.

More Schools Achieve A+ and A Grades

During the announcement, CM Sarma emphasized the growing number of top-ranking schools in the evaluation process. The Gunotsav initiative, aimed at improving the quality of education in elementary and secondary schools, assesses institutions based on various learning parameters. Schools are graded into A+, A, B, C, or D categories based on their overall performance.

Students to Get Tablets, A+ Schools to Receive ₹25,000

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that 4,320 students would be given tablets under the Arohan Scheme, and ₹25,000 cash prizes would be awarded to 11,594 schools that achieved A+ grades. Additionally, Samagra Shiksha, Assam, has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification for its efforts in improving education standards.

Nearly 39 Lakh Students Evaluated

The Gunotsav 2025 evaluation process involved 17,585 external evaluators, who assessed 38,98,945 students across 44,077 schools in Assam. The evaluation ensures that students meet grade-specific learning goals and helps identify areas that require improvement.

How to Check Gunotsav 2025 Results?

Students and schools can access the Gunotsav 2025 results online by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website: gunotsav2025.in

  2. Click on the ‘Gunotsav Result 2025’ link.

  3. Enter the required login credentials (11-digit UDISE School Code as user ID and password).

  4. View and download the result for future reference.

About Gunotsav 2025

Gunotsav is a statewide education quality assessment program launched by the Assam government to evaluate the performance of schools and ensure students meet learning benchmarks. The initiative helps in identifying weak areas and improving teaching methodologies.

For more details, visit gunotsav2025.in.

