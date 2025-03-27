Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv

Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results Declared: Check Scores, Rewards & Full Details

Gunotsav is an initiative by the Assam government to improve the education system in government schools.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the results for Assam Gunotsav 2025 today, March 27. Students and schools can now check their results on the official website, gunotsav2025.in. The assessment, conducted under the Samagra Shiksha Axon (SSA), aims to evaluate and enhance the quality of education in elementary and secondary schools across the state.

Assam Gunotsav 2025: Key Highlights

  • Total students assessed: 38,98,945
  • Total schools evaluated: 44,077
  • External evaluators involved: 17,585
  • Tablets for meritorious students: 4,320 students to receive tablets under the Arohan Scheme
  • Cash rewards: Rs 25,000 for 11,594 A+ graded schools
  • ISO certification: Samagra Shiksha, Assam, awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification

How to Check Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results

Students and schools can access their results online by following these steps:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  1. Visit the official website: gunotsav2025.in
  2. Click on the ‘Gunotsav Result 2025’ link.
  3. Enter the required login credentials (school code/other details).
  4. View the result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

What is Assam Gunotsav?

Gunotsav is an initiative by the Assam government to improve the education system in government schools. Schools are evaluated on various parameters, and students are categorized into different grades A+, A, B, C, or D based on their performance. The program helps identify learning gaps and areas that need improvement to ensure students achieve grade-specific learning goals.

With the results now available, students, teachers, and parents can assess their performance and work towards better educational outcomes in the future.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: JNVST 2025 Class 6, 9 Results Declared: Check Scores, Admission Process, And Important Details

Filed under

Assam Gunotsav Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results

newsx

Nine Kerala Individuals Shared Syringes For Infusing Drugs, Now Are Carriers Of HIV: Report
french president emmanuel

Macron Dismisses Russian Demands As World Leaders Gather in Paris for Talks On Ukraine Ceasefire
Assam Chief Minister Hima

Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results Declared: Check Scores, Rewards & Full Details
Four Taiwanese soldiers j

Taiwanese Soldiers, Including Presidential Guards, Jailed For Spying For China
Renowned lyricist Javed A

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala...
newsx

Veera Dheera Sooran Shows Cancelled Over Legal Issues, Delhi HC Orders Producer To Deposit ₹7...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nine Kerala Individuals Shared Syringes For Infusing Drugs, Now Are Carriers Of HIV: Report

Nine Kerala Individuals Shared Syringes For Infusing Drugs, Now Are Carriers Of HIV: Report

Macron Dismisses Russian Demands As World Leaders Gather in Paris for Talks On Ukraine Ceasefire

Macron Dismisses Russian Demands As World Leaders Gather in Paris for Talks On Ukraine Ceasefire

Taiwanese Soldiers, Including Presidential Guards, Jailed For Spying For China

Taiwanese Soldiers, Including Presidential Guards, Jailed For Spying For China

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala Puja Controversy

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala...

Veera Dheera Sooran Shows Cancelled Over Legal Issues, Delhi HC Orders Producer To Deposit ₹7 crore

Veera Dheera Sooran Shows Cancelled Over Legal Issues, Delhi HC Orders Producer To Deposit ₹7...

Entertainment

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala Puja Controversy

‘I Wish Every Mammooty Of India Had A Friend Like Mohanlal’, Javed Akhtar On Sabarimala

Veera Dheera Sooran Shows Cancelled Over Legal Issues, Delhi HC Orders Producer To Deposit ₹7 crore

Veera Dheera Sooran Shows Cancelled Over Legal Issues, Delhi HC Orders Producer To Deposit ₹7

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

How Did Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Suffer A Cardiac Arrest After Surgery?

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Ram Charan’s RC16 Titled ‘Peddi’; First Look Poster Unveiled On His 40th Birthday

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?