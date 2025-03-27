Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results Declared: Check Scores, Rewards & Full Details

Gunotsav is an initiative by the Assam government to improve the education system in government schools.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the results for Assam Gunotsav 2025 today, March 27. Students and schools can now check their results on the official website, gunotsav2025.in. The assessment, conducted under the Samagra Shiksha Axon (SSA), aims to evaluate and enhance the quality of education in elementary and secondary schools across the state.

Assam Gunotsav 2025: Key Highlights

Total students assessed: 38,98,945

38,98,945 Total schools evaluated: 44,077

44,077 External evaluators involved: 17,585

17,585 Tablets for meritorious students: 4,320 students to receive tablets under the Arohan Scheme

4,320 students to receive tablets under the Arohan Scheme Cash rewards: Rs 25,000 for 11,594 A+ graded schools

Rs 25,000 for 11,594 A+ graded schools ISO certification: Samagra Shiksha, Assam, awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification

How to Check Assam Gunotsav 2025 Results

Students and schools can access their results online by following these steps:

Visit the official website: gunotsav2025.in Click on the ‘Gunotsav Result 2025’ link. Enter the required login credentials (school code/other details). View the result displayed on the screen. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

What is Assam Gunotsav?

Gunotsav is an initiative by the Assam government to improve the education system in government schools. Schools are evaluated on various parameters, and students are categorized into different grades A+, A, B, C, or D based on their performance. The program helps identify learning gaps and areas that need improvement to ensure students achieve grade-specific learning goals.

With the results now available, students, teachers, and parents can assess their performance and work towards better educational outcomes in the future.

