Assam HSLC 10th Compartmental Result 2019: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the SEBA High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 compartmental 2019 exam today, Tuesday, 30 July. Candidates who have appeared for Assam HSLC compartment examination can check the results by visiting the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org. Candidates can also log in the official website, resultsassam.nic.in.

The HSLC 10th Compartmental examination was held on from 1 July to 6 July, in two shifts. As a total of 3,42,691 students had appeared for on 15 May. Over 48,000 candidates had cleared the exam with first division.

Steps to check Assam SEBA HSLC class 10 compartmental Result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link Assam SEBA HSLC Compartment Result 2019

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter login credentials, roll number/other detail

Step 4: Click on the submit

Step 5: Your Assam HSLC 10th compartmental result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2019: Toppers list

The pass percentage of this year’s SEBA HSLC result was 60.23 percent. Meghashree Bora topped the examination by securing 594 marks this year.

Meghashree Borah, Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan, Lakhimpur, has topped the exam scoring 594 out of 600, while Pratyasha Medhi and Chinmoy Hazarika stood second scored 593 marks. Anushree Bhuyan and Afreen Ahmed scored 591 marks. The Assam Board of Secondary Education also known as SEBA conduct the yearly exam each year.

