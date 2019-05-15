Assam HSLC Result 2019: Pass percentage is 60.23%. Meghaahree Borah from Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan, Lakhimpur has secured the first position in the HSLC exam result 2019. Close to 3 lakh students are said to have appeared in the 10th board examination in Assam this year. The Assam HSLC examinations began in February and concluded on March 6 this year.

Assam HSLC Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA declared the Assam HSLC Result 2019 today, May 15, 2019, at 9 am. The pass percentage of Assam HSLC Results is 60.23%. Meghaahree Borah from Sankardev Sishu Vidya Niketan, Lakhimpur has secured the first position in the HSLC exam result 2019.

Close to 3 lakh students are said to have appeared in the 10th board examination in Assam this year. The Assam HSLC examinations began in February and concluded on March 6 this year. Last year, as many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the Assam HSLC Class 10th board exams, of which 47.94 percent of students had passed the examination successfully. Last year, the Assam HLSC 10th Result was declared on May 25. This year, it is being declared 10 days earlier.

SEBA has made arrangements so that students would be able to check their Assam 10th result through multiple channels. First and foremost, the result will be available on the following official websites:

Steps to check Assam HSLC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA sebaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result 2019 link

Step 3: Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears, download and take a printout for future reference.

The SEBA HSLC result will also be released on the official mobile app ‘SEBA Results 2019’. The results app is available on Google Play Store for download. SEBA HSLC result can be accessed through SMS as well for BSNL users. Students can send ‘SEBA19 Roll Number’ to 57766. Students will be able to collect their pass certificate, marks sheet, and other certificates from the Officer-in-charge for HSLC/AHM Examination after result declaration in the press conference at 11:00 am.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App