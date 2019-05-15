Assam HSLC Result 2019: The Assam Board of Secondary Education has scheduled to announce the SEBA Assam Class 10th Result for 2018-2019 batch today i.e. May 15. As per the reports, the result will be announced till 09:00 AM and the students are advised to keep a regular check on the official websites.

Assam HSLC Result 2019 @ sebaonline.org: The Assam Board of Secondary Education has scheduled to announce the SEBA Assam Class 10th Result for 2018-2019 batch today i.e. May 15. As per the reports, the result will be announced till 09:00 AM and the students are advised to keep a regular check on the official websites. AHM Examination conducted by SEBA witnessed a lakhs of students who appeared to give the examination in the month of February/ March. The students who sat for the Assam Board exams 2019 are advised to keep their admit cards handy to quickly check their scorecards when the result releases.

As the results are going to be announced anytime soon, we have collected the list of websites students can refer to check their scorecards. Take a look!

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

examresults.net

examresults.net/assam

indiaresults.com

exametc.com

iresults.net

yesresultsresult.shiksha

assam.shiksha

assamonlline.in

assamjobalerts.com

assamresult.in

To save you from the chaos, we have mentioned here the easy and simple steps to check your result on the official websites!

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA i.e. sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Find and click to the link that says HSLC/AHM RESULTS – 2019.

Step 3: Provide the required credentials including name, roll number/ admit card/ hall ticket number and school centre number.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above

Step 5: Your Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2019 will flash on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print of the same for future reference.

If the official websites get stuck because of the high traffic, the students need not panic. You can also check your results through SMS.

Here are Steps to check Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2019 via SMS:

BSNL users are supposed to type SEBA19<space><roll number> and send it to 57766

and send it to For Example: If your roll number of B20-0250453, you have to type SEBA19 B20-0250453 and send it to 57766.

