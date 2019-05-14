HSLC result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) is likely to release the HSLC, AHM Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 15 at around 09:00 AM. All the candidates who appeared for the AHM Class 10th Board exams for 2018-2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SEBA i.e. sebaonline.org.

HSLC result 2019 @ sebaonline.org: The Assam Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the SEBA Assam Class 10th Result 2019 tomorrow i.e. May 15 at 09:00 AM. All the candidates who appeared for the SEBA Board exams this year are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SEBA i.e. sebaonline.org for latest updates. Also, each and every student is requested to keep their admit card number or hall ticket number ready in order to check their SEBA 10th Class Result 2019.

List of websites to check HSLC Class 10th Result 2019:

Steps to check and download SEBA Class 10th Result 2019 via Website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA i.e. sebaonline.org.

Step 2: If you are unable to access the official website of SEBA, visit mentioned above alternative websites to check and download the SEBA Board Result 2019.

Step 3: Click to the link that reads SEBA Class 10th Result 2019.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, name, admit card number or hall ticket number.

Step 5: Submit your credentials.

Step 6: Your Assam Board Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your Assam Class 10th Result 2019 for future reference.

Steps to check and download SEBA Class 10th Result 2019 via APP: Students can this year, check and download their SEBA Results 2019 via app. You just need to download SEBA Results 2019 from Google store.

Steps to check and download SEBA Class 10th Result 2019 via SMS: Type SEBA19 Roll Number and send it to 57766.

