Assam HSLC Result 2019 @ sebaonline.org: The Assam Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the SEBA Assam Class 10th Result for 2018-2019 batch today i.e. May 15 at 09:00 AM. All the students who appeared for the Assam Board exams 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website of SEBA i.e. sebaonline.org. Also, over lakhs of candidates who sat for the AHM Examination conducted by SEBA in the month of February/ March should keep their admit card number or hall ticket number ready in order to avoid any kind of problems while checking the SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2019.



Steps to check Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA i.e. sebaonline.org.

Note: The Assam Board of Secondary Education released a list of websites for the students to check and download their respective Assam HSLC Result 2019 for future reference.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads HSLC/AHM RESULTS – 2019.

Step 3: Enter your name, roll number/ admit card/ hall ticket number and school centre number.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above credentials.

Step 5: Your Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print of the same for future reference.

Given below is the list of websites mentioned on the official Assam Board Result releasing notice:

Steps to check Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2019 via SMS:

BSNL user will have to type SEBA19<space><roll number> and send it to 57766 .

and send it to . Example: If your roll number of B19-0250123, you have to type SEBA19 B19 0250123 and send it to 57766.

Steps to check SEBA Result 2019 via APP:

Download SEBA Result 2019 from Google Play Store to check as well as download the Assam Board Result 2019.

