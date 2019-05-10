Assam HSLC Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Assam will announce Assam High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) result 2019 or Assam Class 10 results 2019 on May 15, 2019, reports said. Those who have appeared for the Assam Class 10 examination 2019 can visit the official website @ esultsassam.nic.in and @ examresults.net to check their results.

Assam HSLC Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Assam will announce Assam High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) result 2019 or Assam Class 10 results 2019 on May 15, 2019, reports said. Those who have appeared for the Assam Class 10 examination 2019 can visit the official website @ esultsassam.nic.in and @ examresults.net to check their results. The SEBA, however, has not made any official announcement regarding the results of HSLC. In 2018, the board had released the Assam HSLC Class 10 results on May 31.

The SEBA has conducted the HSLC examination 2019 from February 12 to March 14, 2019. Over 4 lakh students had appeared for the HSLC Class 10 examiation 2019. The mark sheet of the students will be distributed from the board office in Guwahati.

Assam HSLC Result 2019: List of official websites to check

Resultsassam.nic.in

Sebaonline.org

examresults.net

assamonline.in

assamjobalerts.com

assamresult.in

Assam HSLC Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website @ esultsassam.nic.in or @ examresults.net Click on the link: High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results On the new page, enter your roll no and captcha, and hit sumbit. The results will be declared on the screen Download the result and take a print out for future reference

How to check the Assam SEBA HSLC result 2019 through mobile:

For the users of BSNL:

Type an SMS with the format, SEBA18, give a space after that and type the roll number of the candidate and send it to 57766.

For the Idea, Vodafone or Jio users:

Type an SMS with the format AS10, give a space after that and type the roll number of the candidate after that and send it to 58888111.

