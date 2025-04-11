Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
Assam HSLC Result 2025 Announced: Pass Percentage Drops To 63.98%, Boys Perform Better Than Girls – Full Stats Inside

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2025 out today. Pass rate dips to 63.98%. Boys outperform girls. Amishi Saikia tops with 98.5%. Download at sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam HSLC Result 2025 Announced: Pass Percentage Drops To 63.98%, Boys Perform Better Than Girls – Full Stats Inside


The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) officially released the HSLC Class 10 Results 2025 today at 10:15 am, with the link to download scorecards going live by 10:30 am. Students who appeared in the board exams from February 15 to March 3 can now check their marksheets at sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in using their roll number.

This year, the overall pass percentage has dropped significantly to 63.98%, compared to 75.7% in 2024. Surprisingly, boys outperformed girls, securing a pass rate of 67.59%, while the pass percentage for girls stood at 61.09%.

Over 4.2 Lakh Students Appeared

According to ASSEB data, a total of 4,22,737 students appeared for the exam. Of these, 1,87,752 were boys and 2,34,985 were girls.
Breakdown of overall performance:

  • 1st Division: 89,041

  • 2nd Division: 1,35,568

  • 3rd Division: 45,862

  • Total Passed: 2,79,376

  • Absent: 6,712

  • Withheld: 22

  • Expelled: 101

Topper List: Amishi Saikia Leads with 98.50%

The top performer this year is Amishi Saikia from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, with an impressive 591 marks (98.50%).
Other toppers include:

  • Saptarswa Bordoloi – Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Kamrup (Metro) – 590 marks (98.33%)

  • Anirban Borgohain – Pragya Academy, Jorhat – 589 marks (98.17%)

District-Wise Performance: Sivasagar on Top Again

Sivasagar repeated its stellar performance seen in Gunotsav, leading the state with an 85.55% pass rate. The top-performing districts are:

  • Sivasagar – 85.55%

  • Dibrugarh – 81.10%

  • Dhemaji – 80.64%

  • Jorhat – 79.61%

  • Nalbari – 78.40%

In contrast, the lowest-performing districts were:

  • Sribhumi – 47.96%

  • Goalpara – 51.31%

  • Hojai – 52.61%

  • Dhubri – 54.89%

  • Cachar – 51.58%

How to Download Assam HSLC Result 2025 PDF

Steps to access your scorecard:

  1. Visit sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in

  2. Click on the “Assam HSLC Result 2025” link

  3. Enter your roll number

  4. View your result on the screen

  5. Download the PDF of your marksheet

  6. Save it for future use

Mobile App Option Also Available

Students can also check their results via the ASSEB Results mobile app, available on the Google Play Store, developed by Narayani Eduasia. The app allows both viewing and downloading of marksheets and provides additional information relevant to students.

Class XI Admissions Based on Digital Marksheet

Just like last year, educational institutions will admit students to Class XI using the digital marksheet after verifying them via the official websites or digitally shared PDFs. Schools will not receive physical copies of the result gazette. Instead, regional officers will share results through district WhatsApp groups. In case of discrepancies, institutions must contact the ASSEB Divisional Office for verification.

ALSO READ: SSC GD Result 2025 Expected Soon: Know How To Download Merit List And What’s Next

Filed under

Assam 10th result PDF download Assam Board Class 10 result Assam HSLC Result 2025 HSLC result 2025 Assam topper list SEBA 10th Result 2025 SEBA result 2025 sebaonline.org HSLC result

