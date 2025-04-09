Assam HSLC Result 2025 To Be Announced On April 10: Check Official Website – Direct Link Here!

Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2025 will be declared on April 10. Students can check their scores on SEBA’s website, official app, or NDTV’s results page.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the Assam HSLC Result 2025 tomorrow, April 10. The exact timing of the announcement has not yet been confirmed by the authorities. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exams will be able to check their results through multiple platforms including the official website of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA), the SEBA mobile app, and NDTV’s results portal.

The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 3, 2025, with the practical exams held earlier on January 21 and 22. Students will need to provide their roll number, registration number, and session details to view their results online.

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2025 on Official Website

Visit the official SEBA website: site.sebaonline.org Click on the HSLC Result 2025 link on the homepage Advertisement · Scroll to continue You’ll be redirected to a new result page Enter your roll number, registration number, and session The result will be displayed on your screen Download the mark sheet and take a printout for future reference

Check Assam Class 10 Result on Mobile App

SEBA also offers an official Android app for students to conveniently check their marks using their smartphones. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, and students can follow similar login procedures to view their results.

In 2024, Assam recorded a Class 10 pass percentage of 75.7%. The exams were held from February 16 to March 4 and the results were released on April 20. Anurag Doloi from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat topped the exam with 98.93%.