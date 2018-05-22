Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) is likely to announce the HSLC results for Class 10th on May 25 at 9am. Candidates will be able to access their Class 10th results on sebaonline.org from 9am onwards and collect their HSLC certificate from their school from 11am onwards. The exams were held from February 16th to March 10th for around 3.56 candidates that appeared for the exam.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is likely to announce Class 10th results, also known as Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) on May 25th at 9am. To access their Class 10th board results, candidates can log on sebaonline.org on May 25th after 9am. They can further collect their mark sheets from their respective schools from 11 am. Held from February 16th to March 10th, around 3.56 candidates appeared for the board exam at around 850 test centres. Last year, SEBA had declared Class 10th board results on May 31st.

An official told Indian Express, “The board will release the results on the last week of May and the schools can collect the mark sheets on the same date from the board office.” Although the date of Class 12th Board Exams Results has not been announced yet, the board is likely to declare the results by May-end. Additionally, this year, SEBA had taken stringent measures to prevent cheating at the examination centres. Along with mentioning certain centres at sensitive, the Assam Board installed CCTV cameras in the examination halls and took special preventive measures on these centres. Assam’s Board of Secondary Education is commonly referred to as SEBA and provides assurance for delivering quality education within Assam and the school affiliated with the board. All the students that successfully pass the exams are awarded an HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate).

How to access the Class 10th results online:

STEP 1: Go to the official website of Assam board- sebaonline.org

STEP 2: Log onto Class 10th results 2018

STEP 3: Enter the required information in the particulars

STEP 4: Download or take a print out of the result for future reference

