Assam HSLC Results 2019: The SEBA Class 10th Results for Assam Matric students is now available at sebaonline.org after 9:00 AM today, May 15, 2019. Check the results on these websites – results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha.

Assam HSLC Results 2019: The Secondary Board of Education Assam (SEBA) has been declared on the official website – sebaonline.org today and the students who have appeared in the SEBA Class 10 exam 2019 can check the SEBA HLSC Result today, May 15, 2019 by following the steps to download the results here. The results will be available on other alternative websites such as – indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha.

According to the latest updates, the Assam HSLC Result 2019 has recorded a total pass percentage of 60.23%. Assam’s Dhemaji district has recorded 83.28% students passed while Hailakandi district has recorded 39.09% pass percentage only this year. The SEBA 10th Result 2019 topper is Meghashree Bora who belong to Narayanpur in Lahimpur district in the state. The topper has scored 594 marks in the Assam SEBA Board exam. The 2nd rank has been bagged by Chinmoy Hazarika who has scored 593 marks and Afrin Ahmed and Anushree Bhuyan have scored 591 marks to secure the 3rd rank in the Assam SEBA Board exam.

This year, girls have secured most of the top ranks in the Assam HSLC Result 2019. Three girl students from St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School has secured top three ranks that is 2nd, 3rd and 4th. While it has been said that this year 4.19 % more students have passed out of the total than in last year.

Moreover, the toppers are of the opinion to take up Science in Higher Secondary Level and topper Meghashree Bora said that she wants to become a doctor.

How to check the Assam HSLC Results 2019, SEBA HLSC Result 2019, SEBA Class 10 Result 2019?

Visit the official website Secondary Board of Education Assam (SEBA) – sebaonline.org

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “SEBA Class 10th Result 2019” on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on Submit

The Assam HSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App