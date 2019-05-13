Assam HSLC results 2019: The Secondary Education Board of Assam is going to release the Board results for Class 10 on its official website - sebaonline.org. Check how to download from various websites mentioned in this article.

Assam HSLC results 2019: The Secondary Education Board of Assam is going to declare the Board results for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations on the official website – sebaonline.org on May 15, 2019. Meanwhile, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will also announce the results of AHSEC Class 12th Result or Assam HSSLC Result 2019 on the official website – http://ahsec.nic.in/.

The SEBA HSLC 10th exams were conducted from February 14, till March 6, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the Assam 10th exam this year for the 2018-19 session can check the Board results on other third-party websites such as results.sebaonline.org resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net.

How to check Assam HSLC results 2019?

Visit the official website of Assam Board – sebaonline.org Search for the link that reads, “Assam SEBA 10th Result download 2019” and click on it Students will be redirected to a new page Here, fill in all the necessary details such as your roll number Now click on the submit button The Assam SEBA 10th Board results will be displayed on the computer screen Download and take a print out of the Board 10th results for future references.

Here are the alternative websites to check and download Assam SEBA HSLC results 2019:

Sebaonline.org

Resultsassam.nic.in

www.examresults.net

www.assamonline.in

assamjobalerts.com

assamresult.in

How to check the Assam HSLC results 2019 or SEBA Class 10th result 2019 via SMS with your mobile:

BSNL users: Students need to send an SMS in the format, SEBA18 <roll number> to 57766

Idea users: Students need to send an SMS in the format, AS10 <roll number> to 58888111

Vodafone users: Students need to send an SMS in the format, AS10 <roll number> to 58888111

Jio users: Students need to send an SMS in the format, AS10 <roll number> to 58888111

Apart from the SMS students can also download their respective results through the SEBA APP

