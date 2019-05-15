Assam HSLC Results 2019: The SEBA Class 10th Results for Assam Matric students is all set to be released at sebaonline.org after 9:00 AM today, May 15, 2019. Check the results on these websites – results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha.

Assam HSLC Results 2019: The Secondary Board of Education Assam (SEBA) has announced the Assam HSLC Result 2019 or SEBA Class 10 Result 2019 or SEBA HLSC Result 2019 at a press conference today, May 15, 2019. The results will be available on the official website – sebaonline.org soon after the announcement of the results. SEBA HSLC results 2019 can also be accessed from other alternative websites like – indiaresults.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha.

According to the latest updates, Meghashree Bora has topped the Board examination this year and Chinmoy Hazarika has secured the 2nd rank in the Assam HSLC Result 2019. This year, girls have outshined the boys while it comes to holding the top ranks.

How to check the Assam HSLC Results 2019, SEBA HLSC Result 2019, SEBA Class 10 Result 2019?

Visit the official website Secondary Board of Education Assam (SEBA) – sebaonline.org

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, “SEBA Class 10th Result 2019” on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on Submit

The Assam HSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to check the Assam HSLC Result 2019: http://resultsassam.nic.in/

This year, three girl students from St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School has secured the top three ranks that are 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the Assam HSLC Board Results. The total pass percentage of the Board stands at 60.23%. Meanwhile, the MP Board Class 12th Results 2019 will be announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE). The MPBSE 12th Results can be accessed through the official website after 11.30 AM today, May 15, 2019.

Other state Board examination results such as the CGBSE 10th Result 2019, HPBOSE 10th Result 2019, Uttarakhand Board Exam Results 2019 have been released recently. Today, the Rajasthan Board will also announce the Board examination results for Class 10 and Class 12, i.e. the RBSE 10th, 12th Results 2019.

