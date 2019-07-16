Assam JMEE Result 2019: Assam Science and Technology University has declared the results for Assam JMEE 2019. Candidates can check the results on the official website astu.ac.in.

Assam JMEE Result 2019: Assam Science and Technology University has declared the results for Assam JMEE 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the entrance exam conducted by ASTU for admission to undergraduate courses can visit the official website of the University astu.ac.in to check results. A direct link to Assam JMEE results 2019 has been provided below.

Candidates who qualify the joint M.C.A entrance examination (JMEE) for admission to 1st semester of B.Tech programme offered by Assam Science and Technology University will be included in the merit list that will be prepared by the University. Selected candidates will be called for counselling conducted by the University. Admission of the candidates will be on the basis of their merit rank obtained in the Assam JMEE 2019. ASTU has also declared the result of Joint Lateral Entry Examination (JLEE) for admission in the 3rd semester.

Assam JMEE results, how to check

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam conducted by ASTU can check their results by following the steps provided below:

Visit the official website -astu.ac.in

Click on the link for JMEE Result 2019 Scorecard

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on the submit button

Assam JMEE result will appear on the screen

Check and download your result for future reference

The results of Assam JMEE 2019 are declared in the form of a scorecard. It will contain candidate’s name, roll number and score obtained in the Assam JMEE 2019. Candidates who qualify the exam will be required to carry the scorecard for the process of counselling and admission.

