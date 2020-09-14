Assam JMEE Result 2020 – The Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) will announce the Assam JMEE 2020 result on or before September 28 in online mode. It may be noted that the candidates who successfully registered and appeared in the Assam JMEE offline exam will be able to access their result which will be provided in the form of a scorecard. It may be noted that the Assam JMEE 2020 result will not be published in any offline sources. After the declaration of JMEE result 2020, candidates will be called for counselling process.
Candidates will have to be present in person along with important documents like permanent resident certificate, mark sheet of qualifying examination, JMEE admit card 2020, age proof, category certificate, etc. Candidates may note that any ineligible candidate will be restricted from getting admission, regardless of whether they score a good rank as per the JMEE result 2020.
Website: www.astu.ac.in
Assam JMEE 2020 Result Dates
|
S. No.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
1
|
Assam JMEE 2020 (offline exam)
|
September 12, 2020
|
2
|
Declaration of JMEE result 2020
|
On or before September 28, 2020
|
3
|
JMEE 2020 counselling begins
|
To be notified
Steps to check Assam JMEE 2020 result
Candidates will be able to access their result of Assam JMEE 2020 in online mode on or before September 28. The link to view the JMEE result 2020 will be updated here as soon as the authorities announce it. Check the JMEE 2020 result downloading procedure as provided below:
- Visit the official website of Assam JMEE.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth.
- The result of JMEE 2020 will be displayed in the form of a scorecard.
- Download and print out at least 2-3 copies of the result for the counselling procedure and for other future purposes.
Assam JMEE Counselling 2020
According to the ranks in the merit list, candidates will be called for the Assam JMEE 2020 counselling procedure. Those candidates will be required to be present in person at the JMEE counselling venue on the specified date and time. No relatives will be allowed to attend the Assam JMEE counselling 2020 on behalf of the candidate.
Documents required for JMEE 2020 Counselling
-
Permanent resident certificate
-
Mark sheet of qualifying examination
-
Gap certificate (if applicable)
-
Age proof certificate (H.S.L.C. admit card)
-
Admit card of Assam JMEE 2020
-
All mark sheets and pass certificates from H.S.L.C. onwards
-
Caste/ category certificates
-
Pass certificate of graduation (qualifying examination)
-
Original non-creamy layer OBC/ MOBC certificate from the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district for OBC/ MOBC
