Assam JMEE Result 2020 – The Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) will announce the Assam JMEE 2020 result on or before September 28 in online mode. It may be noted that the candidates who successfully registered and appeared in the Assam JMEE offline exam will be able to access their result which will be provided in the form of a scorecard. It may be noted that the Assam JMEE 2020 result will not be published in any offline sources. After the declaration of JMEE result 2020, candidates will be called for counselling process.

Candidates will have to be present in person along with important documents like permanent resident certificate, mark sheet of qualifying examination, JMEE admit card 2020, age proof, category certificate, etc. Candidates may note that any ineligible candidate will be restricted from getting admission, regardless of whether they score a good rank as per the JMEE result 2020.

