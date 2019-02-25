Assam Judicial Service Recruitment 2019: The applications are invited for the recruitment in Grade III Assam Judicial Service by the Gauhati High Court to fill a total of 38 vacancies on the official website, gchonline.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the post. The last date to submit the online application is March 8, 2019, till 5 pm. While the candidates can pay the pay the application fee till March 13, 2019. The candidates will be selected after qualifying from Prelims, Mains and interview and verification rounds. Later, they will be selected on the basis of the alloted merit score.
Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria
Education: He/She should be a degree graduate in law granted by a university recognised under Indian laws.
Age: Candidates should be below 38 years of age to be eligible for the job. However, the SC/ST category candidates should not be above than 43 years
Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website, ghconline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘recruitment’ link in the side bar, on the homepage
Step 3: Click on ‘Apply Now’ next to ‘Assam Judicial Service Grade III’ jobs
Step 4: Then, you will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Click on ‘Assam Judicial Service Grade III’ link
Step 6: Click on ‘new registration’ link
Step 7: Fill all the personal details. Press submit
Step 8: Log-in the application form, fill form, upload documents, make payment
Here is an important point to remember the candidates need to take out the print out of a duly filled application form and challan slip for future use.
Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: Fee
Application fee amount: Rs 500
Reserved category application fee: Rs 250
Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: Pay
A monthly pay scale- Rs 27,700 along with Rs 44,700 plus of monthly allowances
