Assam Judicial Service Recruitment 2019: The Gauhati High Court has invited the applications for Grade III Assam Judicial Service to fill a total of 38 vacancies on the official website gchonline.gov.in.

Assam Judicial Service Recruitment 2019: The applications are invited for the recruitment in Grade III Assam Judicial Service by the Gauhati High Court to fill a total of 38 vacancies on the official website, gchonline.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply for the post. The last date to submit the online application is March 8, 2019, till 5 pm. While the candidates can pay the pay the application fee till March 13, 2019. The candidates will be selected after qualifying from Prelims, Mains and interview and verification rounds. Later, they will be selected on the basis of the alloted merit score.

Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Education: He/She should be a degree graduate in law granted by a university recognised under Indian laws.

Age: Candidates should be below 38 years of age to be eligible for the job. However, the SC/ST category candidates should not be above than 43 years

Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, ghconline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘recruitment’ link in the side bar, on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply Now’ next to ‘Assam Judicial Service Grade III’ jobs

Step 4: Then, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on ‘Assam Judicial Service Grade III’ link

Step 6: Click on ‘new registration’ link

Step 7: Fill all the personal details. Press submit

Step 8: Log-in the application form, fill form, upload documents, make payment

Here is an important point to remember the candidates need to take out the print out of a duly filled application form and challan slip for future use.

Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: Fee

Application fee amount: Rs 500

Reserved category application fee: Rs 250

Assam Judicial Service recruitment 2019: Pay

A monthly pay scale- Rs 27,700 along with Rs 44,700 plus of monthly allowances

