Assam PAT 3rd counselling round: Directorate of Technical Education announced that Assam PAT 3rd councelling round likely to be held tomorrow or today. Candidates who had appeared in the Assam PAT 2019 entrance test, are advised to keep a track on every update made by the officials of DTE, Assam, or click on the link dte.assam.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that those who had appeared in the Assam PAT 2019 entrance test held on 19th May 2019 and scored the marks according to the marks range list are eligible to attend that Assam PAT 2019 councelling 3rd round session. The Assam PAT 3rd councelling round to be scheduled from 9.30 Am onwards, venue Assam Engineering Institute, Chandmari, Guwahati -3. The counselling session to be organised category-wise. Candidates from Unreserved /Scheduled Caste/EWS/TGLC/Ex-TGLC categories are required to report the councelling venue today i.e. 8 August 2019.

PAT PDF

Documents to be carried for councelling

1) The permanent resident certificate which will be submitted during the counselling session

2) Caste certificate (original)

3) Admit card, Mark sheet & Passed Certificate of 10th standard (original)

4) Passport size photograph

5) Self-attested copy of degree 10ty 12th

Its mandate to submit Rs. 1050/- for those candidates who will be allotted seats through the third round of Assam PAT 2019 test. Its is a non-refundable provisional admission fee. However, the amount will be adjusted during the final admission. The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam organized one state-level polytechnic exams, for those candidates who are willing to enrol into various diploma course in Assam, by clearing this exam they were offered by many polytechnics/institutions of the Assam state.

