Assam Petrochemical recruitment 2019: Assam Petro-chemicals Limited recently announced 31 posts in Jr Technician, Junior Peon, and Other Posts department. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the official website of Assam petrochemicals or click on the link @assampetrochemicals.co.in to visit directly. Interested candidates must know that they can apply form will only be till August 19 or 2019.

The form will be available on the official website of Assam petrochemical and no other source. Candidates who will be recruited for Asstt. Process Operator post will get a salary in 1st year – Rs. 13000/-, 2nd year – Rs. 15500/-, 3rd year – Rs. 18000/, For Junior Technicians/Jr. Electrician: 1 st year, – Rs. 11000/-, 2nd year – Rs. 13500/-, 3rd year – Rs. 16000/, For Junior Fireman: 1st year – Rs. 10000/-, 2nd year – Rs. 12500/-, 3rd year – Rs. 15000/, For Helper/Junior Peon/Jr. Cook cum Bearer: 1st year – Rs. 9000/-, 2nd year – Rs. 11500/,- 3 rd year – Rs. 14000.

Notification Details

Notification Number – APL/HRM/Con/Adv-53(Pt-II)/12

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 31 July 2019

Last Date of Application – 19 August 2019

Total Posts – 31

Assistant Process Operator – 03

Junior Electrician – 03

Junior Technician (Inst.) – 04

Junior Technician (Fitter) – 02

Junior Technician (Machinist) – 01

Junior Technician (Rigger) – 01

Junior Fireman – 02

Helper – 13

Junior Peon – 01

Junior Cook Cum Bearer – 01

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Junior Technician (Machinist) – Candidates must hold a Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Machinist Trade.

Junior Technician (Rigger) – Candidates must hold a Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Rigger Trade.

Junior Fireman – Candidates must hold a Matriculation having Fire fighting training certificate with physical fitness standard

Helper /Junior Peon /Junior Cook Cum Bearer – Candidates must hold a Class VIII or above

Assistant Process Operator – Candidates must hold a B.Sc with Phy, Chem, Maths / Diploma in Chem. Engineering

Junior Electrician – Candidates must hold a Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Electrical Trade having Workman permit.

Junior Technician (Inst.) – Candidates must hold a Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Inst./ Electronics & Telecom Trade.

Junior Technician (Fitter) – Candidates must hold a Matriculation with ITI Diploma in Fitter Trade.

