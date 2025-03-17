Home
Assam Police Constable Exam 2025 Postponed: New Date Announced, Admit Card Release Details

According to the official notice issued by SLPRB, “Due to Administrative Reasons, the Written Test scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025, will now be held on April 6, 2025.”

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has rescheduled the written examination for the Assam Police Constable (AB & UB) and equivalent posts. Initially scheduled for March 23, 2025, the exam will now be conducted on April 6, 2025, due to administrative reasons.

Assam Police Constable Exam 2025: Official Notification

According to the official notice issued by SLPRB, “Due to Administrative Reasons, the Written Test scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025, will now be held on April 6, 2025.”

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam should take note of the revised dates and prepare accordingly.

Release Date & Download Process

Applicants will be able to download their Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 starting April 1, 2025 from the official website slprbassam.in. To access their admit cards, candidates will need to enter their application number, name, and date of birth.

How to Download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025?

  1. Visit the official website: slprbassam.in
  2. Click on the Admit Card link (once released) on the homepage.
  3. You will be redirected to a new login page.
  4. Enter your login credentials (Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth).
  5. Click on Submit and check your admit card.
  6. Download the admit card and take a hard copy for the examination day.

Assam Police Constable Exam 2025: Important Guidelines

  • Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card to the examination center.
  • Along with the admit card, candidates should carry a valid government-issued Photo ID such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, or Voter ID.
  • Strict adherence to the instructions mentioned on the admit card is mandatory.

The Assam Police Constable recruitment exam is a crucial step for candidates aspiring to join the police force. With the revised dates, applicants have additional time to strengthen their preparation.

