Assam Police Recruitment 2019: The SLPRB announces posts for more than 2000 vacancies for the posts of DEO, typist, peon and foriegn tribunals. Candidates must be citizen of India and resident of Assam between the age of 18 to 38 years.

slprbassam.in. Candidates applied must be citizens of India and residents of Assam. His/ Her age should be between 18 to 38 years. All the vacancies will be filled on a contractual basis for 2 years and after that, they will be renewed on annual basis with fixed pay. No application fee is required for filling the application.

The selection process includes both written and practical test. Written test is for the posts of Stenographer Gr, Bench Assistant , Typist, Data entry operator , copyist and UDA-cum Accountant and the practical test will be conducted for the posts of Data entry operator, Bench Assistant, lower Division Assistant and Copyist. For the posts of Peon and Chowkidaar viva and a physical test will be conducted.

The written test is OMR based and will be of 100 marks. There is negative marking in the test and for every wrong answer half mark would be deducted. Question paper will comprise logical reasoning, aptitude, history and culture of Assam and India, comprehension, GK and current affairs. It is compulsory for applicants to use ball black pen for OMR test.

Details of Vacancy

Data Entry Operator-400 Posts

UDA-cum-Accountant -200 Posts

Stenographer Jr – 200 Posts

Lower Division Assistant – 200 Posts

Bench Assistant – 200 Posts

Typist – 200 Posts

Copyist – 200 Posts

Office Peon – 200 Posts

Chowkidaar – 200 Posts

Note: Candidates must be 8th passed to apply for the post of Peon and Chowkidaar. Candidates who has passed HSLC/Matriculation are not allowed to apply for this post.

Pay Scale

Data Entry Operator – Rs 10000

UDA-cum-Accountant – Rs 35000

Stenographer – Rs 35000

Lower Division Assistant – Rs 35000

Bench Assistant – Rs 30000

Typist – Rs 30000

Copyist – Rs 9000

Peon – Rs 9000

Chowkidaar – Rs 9000

