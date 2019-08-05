Assam Police Border Organization 2019: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Guwahati, Assam has released the admit card today, August 5, 2019.

Assam Police Border Organization 2019: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Guwahati, Assam has released the admit card today, August 5, 2019. The admit card is available on the official website of slprbassam.in. The examination will be held on August 11, 2019, in the state at various centers.

It is eligible for the candidates who are citizens of India for the following posts- Steno, LDA, Bench Assistant, Typist, Data entry operator, and Copyist. The examination will be held in two sessions- Morning session and Afternoon session.

Education Qualification:

The applicant should be graduate in any degree with working knowledge of MS office suite with 6 months computer diploma with 3 years of work experience.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Click on the official website of The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) slprbassam.in

Step 2: Click on the notice of download your admit card

Step 3: Now login by adding user name and date of birth.

Step 4: Take a hard copy of it for future use.

You can also contact State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) from their helpline numbers 9455874503, 9455874506, 9455874519 the call center timing is 9 am to 6 pm or by their email id- slprbexam@gmail.com.

Details given in the admit card is the name of the candidate, center name, examination hours, father’s name, date of birth and center code.

