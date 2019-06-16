Assam Police Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for different posts of ministerial staff for Foreigner’s Tribunals under the government of Assam on a contractual basis for two years by the State Level Police Recruitment Board. A total of 2000 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. the online application process for the same is going to start from today. The selection process for the same will consist of a practical and written test. The application process for the same began at 12:00 PM and will end on June 30, 2019.

The candidate who is going to apply for the same is supposed to be an Indian citizen and also an ordinarily resident of Assam.

The minimum eligibility requirement for the post of UDA-cum-Accountant, Lower division assistant, Stenographer Grade III, Typist and bench assistant is a graduation degree. for the post of accountant, all the candidates are required to have a degree of graduation with commerce stream. For the recruitment to the post of Data entry operator and copyist, the candidates are supposed to have clearly qualified the HSSLC or the class 12th examination from a recognized education board. For the recruitment to the post of Office peon and Chowkidar, the candidates are supposed to have clearly passed class 8. If any candidate has passed the HSLC or matriculation and above, then he will not be eligible to apply for the Chowkidar and office peon posts.

The selection process for all the posts is different. All the candidates are required to check the official notification for the details on eligibility and selection process.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App