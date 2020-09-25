Assam Police Recruitment 2020: SLPRB issued recruitment notice for the post of Sub-Inspector of Statistics, Junior Artist- cum Draftsman, Junior Assistant (Hqrs.), Primary Investigator/ Computor and Field Assistant under Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Assam. Know all the details here.

A notice about the recruitment in Assam for the posts of Sub-Inspector of Statistics, Junior Artist- cum Draftsman, Junior Assistant (Hqrs.), Primary Investigator/ Computer and Field Assistant under Directorate of Economics & Statistics has been published by the office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police.

Interested candidates can now head towards the official website of SLPRB and apply online. The official website of SLPRB is slprbassam.in or to be directed to the website, click here. The applications will be accepted by the SLPRB between September 25, 2020, to October 15, 2020.

Number of posts:

Sub-Inspector of Statistics – 35

Junior Artist- cum – Draftsman – 1

Junior Assistant (Hqrs.) – 12 Posts

Primary Investigator – Computor – 30

Field Assistant – 55

Selection Process:

There will be two tests based on which the selections for the mentioned posts will be done

First Phase Test. Second Phase Test/Practical Test (CBT).

Application process for Assam Police Recruitment 2020

Go to the official website of slprbassam.in. State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Under the heading ‘Ongoing Recruitment’, click on the link for the desired post. Key in your unique details. After entering your details, click on the Submit button.

Qualifications:

Sub-Inspector of Statistics: To apply for this post, you must have done a graduate degree in Arts, Commerce, Science or equivalent with Statistics/ Mathematics/ Economics as one of the subjects from a recognized Institute/University. Junior Artist- cum – Draftsman: To apply for this post, you must have passed Higher Secondary (10+2)or equivalent exam in any stream from recognized Council/Board and have a certificate/diploma in fine Arts from recognized Art University/Institution. Junior Assistant (Hqrs.): To be eligible to apply for this post, you must have a bachelors degree in Science, Commerce or Arts or any other exam declared equivalent by the government of India. Also, you must have a certificate or diploma in Computer proficiency from a recognized Institute. Primary Investigator – Computor: To apply for this post, you must have passed Higher Secondary (10+2)or equivalent exam in any stream from recognized Council/Board with Mathematics or Statistics as one of your subjects. Field Assistant: To apply for this post you must have passed H.S.L.C or equivalent examination from a recognized Board with Maths as one of the subjects.

Notification No. – SLPRB/REC/DES/GD-III/2020/87

