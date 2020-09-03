State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam will release Assam Police SI (UB) admit card for the written exam today. Candidates who registered for the same can download their admit cards from the official websites.

The notification for the recruitment of Assam Police Sub-inspectors (UB) was released on April 11, 2018 and an addendum or notice was issued relating to the recruitment on November 6, 2020.

The written test is scheduled to be held on September 20th, 2020. All the relevant and important information relating to exam centres, roll numbers, etc. will be provided on the admit cards.

The official wesbite slprbassam.in , will have the cards available for download from from September 3, 2020, to September 16, 2020. After the given duration, no admit card can be downloaded.

The written exam will be of 100 marks, and will have a total time of 3 hours. The paper will be divided into three parts (i) Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension (ii) Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India and (iii) General Knowledge.There will be 100 questions and each question will carry 1 mark, there will be negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer.

The phone number 6913649611 or WhatsApp at 7636071991, will be available for any candidates having difficulty in downloading the admit cards.

Candidates must carry the admit card at the exam centres mentioned in their respective admit card. Also, they must report at the center on time as mentioned in the admit card.

