Assam PSC recruitment 2019: Assam Public Service Commission recently invited applicants for 73 vacancies in the Child Development Project Officer & Allied Cadres post. Interested candidates can apply for the post @apsc.nic.in

Assam PSC recruitment 2019: Assam Public Service Commission announced 73 vacancies for the Child Development Project Officer & Allied Cadres post. Interested candidates can apply for the post by submitting the application form available on the official website of Assam PSC or click on the link to visit directly. Candidates must know that they can apply for the post by 9 September 2019 and the pay scale for the CDPO is Rs. 22,000/- to 87,000/- and Grade Pay Rs. 9,700/- of PB-3 plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules.

Follow the steps to apply for the post:

Step 1: Click on the link @apsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Latest Recruitment Advertisement

Step 3: Click on the floating link, Child Development Project Officer & allied Cadres under the Social Welfare Department, Assam

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: A PDF will appear with full detailing, read it carefully

Step 6: Apply here @apsc.nic.in

Name of the Post:

Child Development Project Officer & Allied Cadres- 73 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Assam PSC CDPO Posts:

Candidates must hold a Graduate degree in Arts, Science, Commerce from a recognized University with a qualification

1) Graduate having Philosophy/ Education with Psychology, Economics

2) Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Social Works/ Labour & Social Welfare/ Sociology/ Anthropology/ Criminology.

3) Graduate in Child Development/ Home Science/ Nutrition

Important Date:

9 Sep 2019 is the Closing Date of Application

The Assam Public Service commission or APSC was formed in 1935 in accordance with the provision of the Govt. The main function of APSC is to select the candidates for various services of the State Government and to conduct the examination for government services.

