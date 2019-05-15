Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2019 declared: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has declared the Assam HSLC Result 2019 today i.e. May 15 on the official website of sebaonline.org. All the students from the 2018-2019 batch are advised to follow the mentioned below instructions to check and download your respective Assam Board Result 2019.

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2019 declared @ sebaonline.org: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has finally released the Assam HSLC Result 2019 today i.e. May 15, Wednesday. Students from the 2018-2019 batch who had appeared for the Assam Board examination in the month of February/ March 2019 are advised to visit the official website of SEBA i.e. sebaonline.org. Well, if you are unable to access the official website of SEBA, you can also visit resultsassam.nic.in, assam.shiksha, assamonlline.in, assamjobalerts.com or assamresult.in to check and download your Assam Board Result 2019 for future reference.

List of alternative websites to check and download Assam HSLC/ AHM Result 2019:

Important Instructions for students to note: In order to collect the original mark sheet of your Assam Board Class 10th Result 2019, you will have to visit your respective schools as no mentioned above website will provide any kind of original certificates like mark sheet, school leaving certificate, migration certificate and provisional certificate.

Steps to check, download Assam HSLC Result 2019 via SMS: If you are unable to use any of the mentioned above websites due to Internet issue or heavy website traffic, send an SMS to a given below number in order to receive your Assam SEBA Result 2019. The SMS mode has only been offered to the BSNL user. If you are a BSNL user, you will have to type SEBA19<space><roll number> and send it to 57766.

Example: If your Roll Number/ Admit Card Number/ Hall Ticket Number is B19-0250123, you have to type SEBA19 B19 0250123 and send it to 57766.

Steps to check, download Assam HSLC Result 2019 via websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA i.e. sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads HSLC/AHM RESULTS – 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number/ hall ticket number/ admit card number, name.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details.

Step 5: Your SEBA Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Steps to check, download Assam HSLC Result 2019 via APP: If you are unable to check and download your Assam Board HSLC Result 2019 via website or SMS mode, download SEBA Result 2019 from Google Play Store and download your SEBA Result 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App