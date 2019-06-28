Assam SLET Cut off 2019: The Assam State Level Eligibility Test Commission (SLET) 2019 results have been announced at sletne.org on June 26. Candidates can check their cut offs by following the steps given below.

Assam SLET Cut off 2019: Assam State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) 2019 results have been declared by the authority on the official website – sletne.org along with the cut-offs. All those who have appeared in the examination can check the various cut-offs subject wise basis for different categories on the official website. According to the reports, the cut-offs for SLET 2019 will be available online.

Assam Commission had conducted the SLET 2019 Entrance Test for aspirants on March 3, 2019. According to the cut-off list released by SLET Commission, the highest cut off marks have been registered for the Persian subject with 68.66 marks while the lowest registered for Hindi Subject is 53.33 marks.

How to check the Assam SLET cut offs 2019?

Visit the official website of SLET 2019 – http://sletne.org/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Assam SLET Cut off 2019 “

“ Now, a pdf will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and go through the details

Take a print out of the pdf for reference if required

According to reports, the results of SLET 2019 was declared by Assam Commission on June 26, 2019, through the official website mentioned above. For further information regarding the admissions and SLET 2019 details, candidates need to go to the official website of the authority by clicking on the direct link given below.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of SLET 2019: sletne.org

