Assam TET 2019: The admit card for the Assam Teacher’s Eligibility Test will be declared soon by the Assam Department of Elementary Education.

Assam TET 2019: The Assam Department of Elementary Education will soon release the admit card for the Assam Teacher’s Eligibility Test. As per the recent notification, earlier the Assam TET exam was supposed to be held on October 20, 2019, but now the dates have been postponed and will take place on October 20, 2019.

The admit card for the same which was supposed to release on October 1, 2019. Now the admit card too has been delayed. Candidates who have applied in the examination are advised to keep a track on the official notification regarding the admit card details.

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), Assam 2019 (Lower Primary and Upper Primary) will take place on November 10, 2019, and the examination will contain a total of 200 marks. The question paper will be divided into sections such as General Studies/Current affairs, Language subjects Bengali, Hindi, Manipuri, Assamese, Bodo for the respective mediums, and Pedagogy and General English.

In order to download the admit card, candidates will have to enter the login details to download the same, Given below is the steps through which candidates can download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam TET, ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the TET advertisement section

Step 3: Click on the Assam TET admit card link

Step 4: Enter your login credentials (roll number, date of birth)

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card cand take a printout for future reference.

Assam Department of Elementary Education is the head of the Directorate of the Elementary Education in Assam.

