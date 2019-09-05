Assam TET 2019: Beginning of application process for Assam TET 2019 has been announced by The Department of Elementary Education, to apply visit @ssa.assam.gov.in or get the direct link here.

Assam TET 2019: The Department of Elementary Education of Assam has announced the official notification for Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2019. The process of application has started. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website for Assam TET 2019, ssa.assam.gov.in. The last date to apply for Assam TET 2019 is September 17, 2019.

Assam TET 2019: Important dates

The application process starts on: Ongoing

Application ends on: September 17, 2019.

Assam TET 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link, Assam TET 2019

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Two links will appear on the page, click any one of them

Step 5: Candidate has to first register by filling the Application Form.

Step 6: To register, click on ‘new registration’

Step 7: Click on ‘Submit’

Step 8: Log in with application number and password

Step 9: Make the online payment

Step 10: Download the form and take a print out of that

Assam TET 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have qualified the Senior Secondary Graduation, in case of Upper Primary Level or its equivalent exam with at least 50 percent marks.

Candidates must know only permanent citizens from Assam are eligible to appear for TET 2019.

Assam TET 2019: Qualification marks

The candidates are required to score 60 percent, that is 90 marks out of 150 to qualify the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). For SC/ST (Hills)/ST (Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH), there will be a relaxation of 5 %, i.e. for these candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150.

Assam TET 2019: Date of exam

The Assam TET 2019 will be held on October 20, 2019.

Click here for the official website of Assam TET 2019

