Assam TET 2019: Online application form for Assam TET exam released, a candidate who is interested in upper primary and lower primary can apply for the test. Here are notification, application form, exam date, exam pattern, result details.

Assam TET 2019: The application form for Assam TET has been released online. The registration process was started on September 2, and it will last up to September 17. The candidates who want to teach the students of upper primary and lower primary can apply for the exam. The exam will be conducted in 33 different districts of Assam.

Interested candidates can apply before the last date after September 17 no application will be accepted. The result of this examination is valid up to 7 years after that candidate will not be eligible for the post. Candidates who are looking for the details like notification, application form, exam date, exam pattern, result etc can scroll down the article to know more.

Assam TET exam which is going to held in 33 districts conducts once in 7 years, so candidates who are applying for the post are eligible for 7 years with the same result. If the candidate gets failed then he or she has to wait for the next 7 years. The examination carries two papers, Paper 1 and paper 2 as per the guidelines NCTE.

The exam of 33 Districts will be compiled in 7 Zones.

Eligibility criteria:

1. candidate must carry the permanent residency of Assam.

2. Qualification for a senior secondary teacher in lower primary, the candidate must have 50% marks in their Diploma or bachelor degree in the final year. 3.Qualification for Upper Primary Test: Candidate must carry diploma, bachelor degree with 50% marks in final year.

How to submit an application?

1. Go to the official website ssa.assam.gov.in of Assam TET, and open the application form.

2. Read ou the instruction manual carefully so that all the important steps can be covered.

3. Fill the required details, attach photo, signature, and make sure that the attachments were embedded in required format and size.

4. Candidate can make payment through google wallets, credit cards, debit card or any other online mode.

