Assam TET Admit Card 2019:The admit card or the hall tickets for Assam Teachers’ Eligibility Test is likely to be released today. As per the official notification, The Department of Elementary Education, Government of Assam would release the Assam TET admit card today, ie, September 30, 2019, on the official Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission website, ssa.assam.gov.in.

The written examination for Assam TET 2019 would be conducted for Paper 1 which is for lower primary and Paper 2 which is for Upper Primary is scheduled to be held on November 10, 2019, across the state. candidates would be getting 150 minutes for paper 1 and 150 minutes for paper 2 to solve the paper. Extra time would be allotted to visually impaired candidates.

The Department of Elementary examination is conducting the Assam TET examination after 7 years. Given below is the steps to download the hall ticket.

Assam TET Admit Card 2019: Steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Department of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, in the latest section block, click on the Assam TET Admit Card 2019 link.

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the login details like Roll Number and Password.

Step 5: Click on submit button

Step 6: Your Assam Teachers Eligibility Test Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check your Assam TET 2019 Admit Card and take a printout for future reference,

Step 8: Download and take a hard copy of the Assam TET Hall Ticket 2019 for the exam.

Assam TET Admit Card 2019: Details mentioned on the hall tickets

Name of the Candidate

Exam Centre Name

Exam Centre Code

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Gender (Male/ Female)

Category (ST/ SC/ BC & Other)

Applicant Roll Number

Examination Name

Time Duration of the Exam

Exam Date and Time

Candidate Date of Birth

Test Centre Address

Applicant Photograph

Essential instructions for the examination

Signature of candidate and exam counsellor

