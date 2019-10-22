Assam TET Admit Card 2019: The hall tickets for Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 has been published on ssa.assam.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the Assam TET 2019 Exam can download the admit cards by following the steps given below.

Assam TET Admit Card 2019: The Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Assam is all set to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 Examination for which the Admit Cards have been issued on the official website of the authority today, October 22, 2019. All those who have applied for the examination are advised to download the Assam TET admit cards 2019. The Hall tickets are now available on the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan official website and candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the TET 2019 call letters. The official website of SSA is ssa.assam.gov.in.

How to download the Assam TET Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of SSA – ssa.assam.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Assam TET 2019 Admit Card Download”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration number and click on the Submit button

The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to download the Assam TET Admit Card 2019

The Teacher Eligibility Test in Assam has been scheduled to be conducted by the SSA on November 11, 2019.

The TET Assam will consist of two different papers in the examination. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who wish to qualify for teaching in the lower primary levels must clear Paper 1 and those who wish to teach in the upper primary levels will have to qualify the Paper 2 of the examination. The candidates will be given 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete 150 questions during the examination. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD categories need at least 83 marks to qualify while general category candidates need 90 marks to qualify in the Assam TET 2019.

