Assam University, Silchar has issued an official notification for inviting applications for the filling up of Guest Faculty post on a temporary basis. Contenders who are interested in the post can appear in the walk-in interview to be held on September 28.

This is a golden chance for all the candidates looking out for the vacancy of such post as they will be associated with the Assam University and will get to work in a good environment. It is advised to the candidates that they must check the official notification and read it carefully before going for the interview.

Before appearing in the walk-in interview, candidates must prepare themselves for the questions to be asked in the interview as the selection will be based on the interview only.

Vacancy details to apply for Assam University Recruitment 2019:

Guest Faculty: 13 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for Assam University Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualifications

The candidate should have a post-graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks in a relevant subject from a recognized University or a degree from an accredited foreign university. The candidates who will be appearing in the walk-in interview must have cleared NET/SET/SLET/PhD.

Monthly remuneration

The candidates will receive the monthly remuneration as Rs 50,000/- and for a single lecture, they will be paid Rs 1,500/-

Assam University Recruitment 2019 Official Notification– Download PDF

How to apply for Assam University Recruitment 2019?

The candidates who fit in the above eligibility criteria can appear in the walk-in interview along with completely filled prescribed application form and copies of the essential documents required. The interview will be conducted on September 28 at 11:30 am at the address: The office of the Dean, School of Education, Assam, Silchar. For more details, candidates can also visit the official website of Assam University, www.aus.ac.in.

