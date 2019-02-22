ATMA 2019: The result for the AIMS test for management admissions (ATMA) 2019 had declared by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) on the official website. The interested candidates can check the results on the official website. The examinations for the admissions to postgraduate management courses was held on February 17, 2019.

Earlier, the official notification, stated that the result will be announced on February 24. hwover, it was declared in advanced today on February 22, 2019.

ATMA result 2019: How to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website, atmaaims.com

Step 2: Click on ‘click here’ next to the link ‘ATMA Feb 17, 2019 exam. Download result on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log in using user id and password

Step 5: Result will appear

The candidates can take a print out of their result and scorecard. A provision of the result can be obtained in hard copy by requesting the board. Based on the score obtained in the exam, the candidates will be eligible for job in both government and private colleges of Maharashtra.

